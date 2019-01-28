Gold, Forex Worth Over Rs 1.8 Crores Seized At Delhi Airport, 4 Arrested

Foreign currencies worth Rs 33.51 lakhs was recovered in a detailed search of one passenger.

Four people have been arrested by the customs officials in separate cases for allegedly trying to smuggle gold and foreign currencies worth Rs 1.88 crores at the Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued Monday.

A man was intercepted by the customs officials on Sunday after his arrival from Riyadh via Bahrain.

He was found to be carrying 1.8 kg gold, concealed inside two emergency lights being brought by him, the statement by the customs said.

The gold valued at Rs 60 lakhs was seized and the passenger was arrested.

In the second incident, another man was stopped for checking on the same day when he was proceeding to depart for Sharjah.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of foreign currencies -- Japanese Yen 3,62,000, Kuwait Dinar 2,040, Bahrain Dinar 2,140, Omani Riyal 4,555, Euros 4,905, Qatari Riyal 7,000 and USD 12,725 -- equivalent to Rs 33.51 lakhs, the statement said.

Another man was intercepted by the officials after his arrival from Riyadh via Abu Dhabi on Friday.

He was found to be carrying silver colour coated gold bar concealed within a black coloured torch. The gold, weighing 950 grams and valued at Rs 30.42 lakhs, has been seized, it said.

In the fourth case reported on Tuesday, the customs department said a 31-year-old woman was stopped for checking by the customs officials after her arrival from Bangkok.

She was found to be carrying two kilogram gold, valued at Rs 64.34 lakhs.