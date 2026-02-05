Gold Down To Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Loses Rs 16,000: Check Prices In Your City Today

Gold and silver prices continued to show sharp fluctuations on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, leaving investors, traders, and buyers on edge. After a brief rally earlier in the week, both metals experienced volatility driven by global factors.

Gold showed modest gains after a post-Budget dip, while silver's futures market remains under pressure despite some recovery in physical prices.

MCX Live Prices

On the MCX, gold traded at Rs 1,50,269 per 10 grams, on February 5. It was down Rs 2,777 or 1.82 per cent from the previous close. During the session, gold recorded a high of Rs 1,51,948 and a low of Rs 148,455.

Silver stock was trading at Rs 236.57, down Rs 41.48 or 14.92 per cent, after touching a day's high of Rs 259.83 and a low of Rs 231, with NSE volumes at 22.66 lakh shares as of 10:14 am on February 5.

Earlier in the day, silver traded at Rs 2,52,719 per kg, down Rs 16,131 or 6.00 per cent. The metal moved between a high of Rs 2,58,096 and a low of Rs 2,52,719.

In the physical market, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,59,440 per 10 grams, up Rs 5,510, while 22K gold stood at Rs 1,46,150 per 10 grams, up Rs 5,050, and 18K gold at Rs 1,19,580 per 10 grams, up Rs 4,130.

Silver retail rates rose to Rs 3,20,100 per kg from recent lows of Rs 2,80,000 per kg, while silver futures remained in the lower circuit, which showed continued selling.

City-Wise Gold Rates on February 5, 2026 (per 10 grams)

Mumbai

24K: Rs 1,59,440

22K: Rs 1,46,150

18K: Rs 1,19,580

Delhi

24K: Rs 1,59,590

22K: Rs 1,46,300

18K: Rs 1,19,730

Kolkata

24K: Rs 1,59,440

22K: Rs 1,46,150

18K: Rs 1,19,580

Bengaluru

24K: Rs 1,59,440

22K: Rs 1,46,150

18K: Rs 1,19,580

Chennai

24K: Rs 1,62,560

22K: Rs 1,49,000

18K: Rs 1,27,500

Silver Prices In India On February 5

999 Fine Silver

Per kg: Rs 253,590

Change: Down Rs 17,890 (-6.59 per cent)

Silver Rates by Quantity

1 gm: Rs 254

10 gm: Rs 2,536

100 gm: Rs 25,359

1 ounce: Rs 7,189

1 tola: Rs 2,958

1 kg: Rs 3,20,100

Other Silver Types

925 Sterling: Rs 2,34,571 per kg

900 Coin: Rs 2,28,231 per kg

Silver prices have reversed sharp gains made over the last two trading sessions. In international markets, silver fell by more than 16 per cent and slipped below the level of $75 an ounce. The decline was driven by a resurgence in the US Dollar index, which is now trading near 98 after touching four-year lows toward the end of January.

Gold Futures Market Price

The April 2026 gold contract for 10 grams opened at Rs 1,51,493 on February 5 and closed at Rs 1,53,390. The day's low was Rs 1,53,046, while the high reached Rs 1,60,755.

The last traded price stood at Rs 1,58,420, a small daily change of Rs 344 or 0.22 per cent.

Gold recovered after the Budget 2026 sell-off as buying was seen at lower levels.