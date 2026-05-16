Gold Bars Worth Rs 5.5 Crore Hidden In Pants, US Man Caught At Delhi Airport

A US citizen of Indian origin, arriving from the US, was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after he concealed 115 gold bars, worth Rs 5.5 crore, inside his trousers.

The man arrived in Delhi from San Francisco on Friday. Customs officials had received intelligence inputs that certain international smugglers were attempting to ship large consignments of gold to India in recent days. Based on this specific input, special surveillance measures were implemented at the International Arrivals Terminal of IGI Airport.

As soon as the suspicious passenger disembarked, the Customs' Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials began closely monitoring his movements. The accused attempted to exit the airport without undergoing any inspection. However, his body language and movements heightened the officials' suspicions.

The Customs team intercepted the passenger for questioning. A personal search was conducted, and his luggage was examined in the presence of independent witnesses. 115 gold bars, weighing over 3.5 kg, were recovered from the accused during the search.

The man had concealed the 24-carat gold bars within a specially designed belt. Furthermore, gold was fitted into the inner pockets of his trousers in such a manner that it would be difficult to detect during a routine check.

The recovered gold has been seized, and the accused has been arrested. He is currently undergoing continuous interrogation to ascertain whether he is linked to any major international smuggling syndicate. His mobile phone, travel history, financial transactions, and foreign contacts are being scrutinised.

Investigative agencies are also attempting to determine the intended recipient of this gold in Delhi and to identify the individuals involved in the operation. Officials suspect that the accused was merely acting as a "carrier" and that an organised network may be operating behind the scenes.

Customs officials said there has been a sharp surge in gold smuggling cases in recent times after the increased import duty on gold. They said surveillance and security measures at airports have been further intensified, while advanced risk profiling, real-time data analysis, and high-level screening technology are now being employed for passenger inspections.