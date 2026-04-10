24 Women Arrested With Gold Worth Rs 37 Crore At Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 29.37 kg of gold worth Rs 37.74 crore from 24 women at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, busting a major smuggling racket, an official said.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit conducted ‘Operation Dhahabu Blitz' on Wednesday, he said, adding it may be among the biggest busts at Mumbai airport this year. ‘Dhahabu' is Swahili for gold.

“DRI received a tip-off about women coming from Nairobi in Kenya with hidden gold. Following this, 24 foreign nationals, who had landed at Mumbai Airport from Nairobi, were stopped. From their bags and clothes, 25.1 kg of gold bars and 4.27 kg of gold jewellery were recovered,” he said on Thursday.

The women were trained to hide the gold and escape checks, which points to a well-planned syndicate using such carriers to beat airport security, the official said.

While the women will be produced in court, a further probe is underway to nab the kingpins of the racket, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)