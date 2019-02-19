Manohar Parrikar Will Continue Office Till He's Alive: Goa Deputy Speaker

Till he (Manohar Parrikar) is alive in this world, I think he will not leave the chair: Michael Lobo

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will continue in office "as long as he is alive", but on account of pancreatic ailment his health condition keeps fluctuating, Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly and ruling BJP lawmaker Michael Lobo said today.

As long as Mr Parrikar is running the state, even in his ill-health, the current BJP-led alliance government will continue to exist, Mr Lobo told reporters at an event organised by a village panchayat in his Assembly constituency of Calangute in North Goa.

"He (Parrikar) is one person who will never want to rest. Till he is alive in this world, I think he will not leave the chair. He will continue working for the people of Goa," he said.

"As long as he can run with his mind working and he can give instructions to officers, I think this government will continue. His health - sometimes it improves, sometimes it goes down - because (with) a disease like pancreatic ailment which he is suffering from, you cannot be stable all the time," Mr Lobo said.

Mr Parrikar is being treated for advanced pancreatic ailment for more than a year, during which he has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York.

"So I feel that right now, at this time, he is trying his level best to do the job and God is there. Everything is there in the hands of God, especially his health. After something happens to him... even my father had the same thing... so you cannot live forever. (If) something happens to him, then we will see at that particular time what needs to be done," he said.