Manohar Parrikar 'Living With God's Blessings', Says BJP Leader

Last week, Manohar Parrikar presented the Budget in the Goa assembly with a tube in his nose.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi, is "very unwell" and is "living" with God's blessings, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly Michael Lobo said today.

Mr Lobo said the day Mr Parrikar steps down as chief minister, or "something happens to him", Goa will plunge into a political crisis.

Mr Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on January 31. He has been in and out of hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa since last year.

"The ailment he has got has no cure. There will be no political crisis till Manohar Parrikar is in chair. But the day he steps down on his health ground or something happens to him, there will be a political crisis. He is very unwell," said the senior BJP leader, who represents the Calangute Assembly constituency.

"He is still living and working with God's blessings," he added.

Mr Parrikar heads a coalition government, which is supported by the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent lawmakers in Goa.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the World Cancer Day, Mr Parrikar said in a message that the human mind can overcome any disease.