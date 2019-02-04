Manohar Parrikar, In Hospital, Tweets A Message On World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day 2019: Manohar Parrikar is being treated for a pancreatic condition.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrrikar, who is currently being at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a pancreatic condition, today tweeted that the human mind can overcome any disease. He used the hashtag #WorldCancerDay.

"Human mind can overcome any disease. #WorldCancerDay," he tweeted. The tweet has garnered over 1,900 re-tweets and 7,400-plus 'likes'.

Manohar Parrikar, 63, was admitted to AIIMS last Thursday. Sources at the hospital had said on Saturday that his was condition stable.

Human mind can overcome any disease. #WorldCancerDay — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) February 4, 2019

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Army chief General Bipin Rawat had met the ailing chief minister in Goa to enquire about his health.

Mr Parrikar has been severely unwell for months and has admitted that he is "battling a life-threatening disease". The chief minister, who now looks frail, has been making public appearances with a tube in his nose. Last week, he presented the state budget the Goa assembly. He made up for his weakened delivery with rousing words: "Present circumstances have prevented me from delivering a detailed budget speech, but there is a josh that is too high, very high and I am in hosh. Fully in hosh." He paused for sips of what news agency IANS said was medication.

Mr Parrikar was at the inauguration of a bridge in Goa last week where he drew loud cheers after he delivered the punchline - "how's the josh?" - from the blockbuster "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

In December, he inspected bridge projects in the state, tube in his nose and two doctors by his side.

He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February last year when he was diagnosed with the diagnosed.

(With inputs from PTI)