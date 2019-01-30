Tube In Nose, Unwell Manohar Parrikar Presents Goa Budget

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar presents the budget in the state assembly

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been severely unwell for months, spoke in a feeble voice as he presented the budget in the assembly today with a tube in his nose.

Mr Parrikar, who is also the state finance minister, wore a cap and had assistants by his side for support as he read out his speech. He paused for sips of water.



The sight of the 63-year-old chief minister, who has a pancreatic condition, presenting the budget, is likely to set off more criticism of the ruling BJP from rivals including the Congress.



A thinner than usual and frail-looking Mr Parrikar has been making public appearances since December, after months of hospital stay and recuperation from surgery.



He was first seen after a long time when he inspected bridge projects, with doctors alongside.



The Congress has been demanding that Mr Parrikar be replaced and has repeatedly accused the BJP of retaining him against his will and even parading him in his condition to avoid its government falling.



Yesterday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called on Mr Parrikar on his visit to Goa, setting off speculation about whether the controversy over the Rafale jet deal came up for discussion. Rahul Gandhi later said Mr Parrikar, who was Defence Minister of India till 2017, had told him that he had nothing to do with the new jet deal. He did not elaborate whether this was said in yesterday's meeting or earlier.



The Congress had alleged that Mr Parrikar's illness and his absence from office has paralysed the coastal state's administration. Even allies and some members of the ruling BJP had raised questions. A politician approached the court asking for an evaluation of Mr Parrikar's condition.