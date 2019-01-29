Rahul Gandhi Meets Manohar Parrikar, Day After 'Rafale Secrets' Attack

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on the Rafale deal and allegations of Manohar Parrikar angle.

Rahul Gandhi walked into the office of Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday, a day after tweeting about "explosive Rafale secrets that gave the Goa Chief Minister power over the PM". The Congress president has been asking for an inquiry into audio tapes that he says reveal that Mr Parrikar has files on the Rafale jet deal and so has leverage over his leadership.

Yesterday, he put out a series of tweets raising the Rafale deal and the Manohar Parrikar angle.

"Thirty days since the Goa audio tapes on Rafale were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against (Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane) either," said Mr Gandhi.

"It's obvious that the tapes are authentic and that Goa CM Parrikar is in possession of explosive Rafale secrets that give him power over the PM (Prime Minister)."

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2019

Mr Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress claims to have an audio recording of a Goa minister quoting Manohar Parrikar as saying that files related to the Rafale jet deal were "in his bedroom". Manohar Parrikar, who was defence minister before becoming Goa chief minister in 2017, had tweeted that the audio clip was a "desperate attempt to fabricate facts". The minister supposedly on tape, Vishwajit Rane, also alleged that it was doctored.

Manohar Parrikar was defence minister when the deal for 36 Rafale jets was signed between India and France. In recent months, he has been severely unwell with a pancreatic condition, which has spurred opposition calls for his replacement as chief minister.

The Congress claimed that Mr Parrikar had said at a meeting of the Goa cabinet that no one could remove him as "all the Rafale papers are in my flat, in my bedroom". Vishwajit Rane, the Goa health minister, is on tape relating this conversation, claimed Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

In the tape, Vishwajit Rane is apparently talking to an unknown person about a three-hour cabinet meeting and saying "keep it confidential".