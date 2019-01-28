At "Private Visit" In Goa, Seafood Lunch, Selfies For Gandhi Mother-Son Duo

Rahul Gandhi, who was wearing a blue t-shirt, also posed for photographs and selfies with customers of the seafood restaurant, who had arrived for a quiet lunch on Sunday.

All India | | Updated: January 28, 2019 01:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are in Goa on a 3-day "private visit". (File photo)


Panaji: 

Holidaying in Goa after a turbulent winter session of Parliament, Congress President Rahul Gandhi surprised patrons at the popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in South Goa, where he arrived for a Sunday lunch with his mother and former party President Sonia Gandhi.

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the restaurant along with relatives, said that the mother-son politician duo were having a quiet lunch, with no security guards present.

"When I asked him for a photograph with him, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill," Rachna Fernandes said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Awed by his charm and modesty #rahulgandhi

A post shared by Rachna Fernandes (@rachna_the_dentist_fernandes) on

 

Once the bill was paid by him, Mr Gandhi offered to take a picture with her.

"He is too nice to be in the bad, bad world of politics," Rachna Fernandes told IANS.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother are on a three-day holiday in Goa. 

According to a Goa Congress spokesperson, the party President and Sonia Gandhi are on a "private visit" and there are no official engagements scheduled during his stay in Goa at a five-star resort in South Goa.

