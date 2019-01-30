"Stooping Low For Political Gain": 5 Quotes From Manohar Parrikar Letter To Rahul Gandhi

Goa: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, today wrote a terse letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using a courtesy visit for "petty political gains". Mr Parrikar said Mr Gandhi "stooped so low" and made a false statement on the Rafale fighter jet deal. Rahul Gandhi had visited Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday at his office in Panaji on a "personal visit" to enquire about the Goa chief minister's health. Later, in Kerala's Kochi, Mr Gandhi had claimed that Mr Parrikar had clearly denied any involvement in the Rafale fighter jet deal, allegedly "orchestrated" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "benefit" Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani.

Following are the top five quotes from Manohar Parrikar's letter to Rahul Gandhi:

I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the five minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything about/related to it. Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me. Paying a courtesy visit and then stooping so low as to make a false statement for petty political gain has raised, in my mind, questions about the sincerity and purpose of your visit itself. Here I am fighting against a life-threatening illness. Due to my training and ideological strength, I wish to serve Goa and its people against all/all odds. I thought your visit would give me your good wishes in that cause of serving our people. Little did I know that you had other intentions. With deep disappointment, I write to you hoping that you would put out the truth. Kindly do not use your visit to an ailing person to feed political opportunism.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal