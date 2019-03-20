'I'm Here Only Because Of Manohar Parrikar': Pramod Sawant Breaks Down

Pramod Sawant fought back tears while remembering his predecessor Manohar Parrikar (PTI File Photo)

The Goa assembly today witnessed an emotionally-charged session after newly-appointed chief minister Pramod Sawant fought back tears while remembering his predecessor Manohar Parrikar. During a motion to grieve the death of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, an emotional Pramod Sawant, in a speech marked by pauses, said, "I am here only because of Manohar Parrikar. I became MLA, Speaker and CM because of him," reported news agency IANS. The special session of the assembly, convened for holding the floor test of the BJP-led government in Goa, saw leaders cutting across party lines to praise Mr Parrikar's contribution to the state's development.

The deputy speaker of the assembly, while presiding over the motion, referred to Mr Parrikar as a "visionary leader".

"We should emulate his style of working," said leader of the opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, adding that Goa was proud of Mr Parrikar for becoming the country's defence minister.

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai, one of the two newly-appointed deputy chief ministers of the coastal state, said the government would take forward the legacy of Mr Parrikar and "this government of Goenkarpoon (Goanness)," reported news agency PTI.

The new Goa government, led by Pramod Sawant, won today's floor test, after he took oath at 2 am on Monday following tough negotiations, hours after Mr Parrikar's death. 20 lawmakers voted in favour of Mr Sawant, whereas 15 voted against him.

The strength of the 40-member house was reduced to 36 after the death of two lawmakers and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.

A re-jigged coalition after Mr Parrikar's death saw the appointment of two deputies, an unprecedented measure, for the tiny state.

The BJP, after the deaths of the lawmakers and Mr Parrikar, has a stable coalition for now.

(With Inputs From PTI And IANS)

