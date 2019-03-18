Pramod Sawant To Be Goa Chief Minister, Swearing-In Tonight: Sources

BJP's Pramod Sawant is likely to be the new chief minister of Goa.

Panaji: The BJP's Pramod Sawant is set to be the new Chief Minister of Goa with an unprecedented two deputies - one from each alliance partner - signaling a resolution after tough negotiations alongside national mourning for Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday. The swearing-in may take place later tonight, just hours after Manohar Parrikar's funeral. The BJP persuaded its partners to accept Pramod Sawant, the Goa Speaker, after talks that started soon after the chief minister's death and continued overnight. Allies Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) relented after snagging two deputy Chief Minister posts in the tiny state which has a cabinet of 12.