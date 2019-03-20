Goa BJP Lawmakers Moved To Resort Ahead Of Floor Test Today: 10 Points

Pramod Sawant took oath along with ministers in his 12-member cabinet. (File)

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will face a floor test today after his 2 am-oath ceremony on Monday night following tough negotiations to keep the BJP-led coalition running after the death of Manohar Parrikar. The BJP has moved its lawmakers to a five-star hotel to secure its numbers ahead of the trust vote, sources have told NDTV.