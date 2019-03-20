Pramod Sawant Government To Face Floor Test Today: Live Updates

After multiple postponements of the oath ceremony on Monday, Mr Sawant, a two-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa, was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan at 1.50 am.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2019 08:24 IST
Pramod Sawant was sworn in as chief minister past midnight capping a frenetic day of political wrangling

New Delhi: 

The new BJP-led government in Goa will face the floor test in the state Assembly today to prove its majority just a day after Speaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as chief minister with an unprecedented two deputies past midnight capping a frenetic day of political wrangling. 

The government claims majority with the support of 21 MLAs--12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents. 

The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36 following the death of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.  After multiple postponements of the oath ceremony on Monday, Mr Sawant, a two-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa, was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan at 1.50 am. An ayurveda practitioner, and a dedicated RSS worker. 

Here are the LIVE Updates of the all political developments in Goa:


Mar 20, 2019
08:22 (IST)
Newly elected Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will go for a floor test today. Mr Sawant expressed confidence that they would win the trust vote "100 per cent".

