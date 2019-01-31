Manohar Parrikar To Fly To Delhi For Check-Up At AIIMS: Official

Manohar Parrikar in the last few months has made few public appearances. (File)

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar would be flown to New Delhi for a regular health check-up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday, a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Mr Parrikar, 63, has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near Panaji since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS.

"The chief minister will be flying to Delhi in the evening for a regular check-up at AIIMS. He is expected to be admitted there for the next four days," the official told PTI.

Mr Parrikar will head to Delhi after the conclusion of the state assembly's budget session this evening, he said.

The chief minister had presented the budget in the House on Wednesday while sitting on his chair, with a tube inserted through his nose.

"I am presenting the budget in ''josh''. The ''josh'' that is too high, very high, and fully in ''hosh''," he had said in the assembly.

Ever since he was discharged from AIIMS, Mr Parrikar has made few public appearances.

The chief minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and the US in 2018, had also chaired a Business Advisory Committee meeting last week.