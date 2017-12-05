Goa Assesses Damage From Ockhi; Shack Owners To Seek Compensation

The office of North Goa's district magistrate has done a preliminary assessment of the damage caused due to Cyclone Ockhi in the Pernem and Bardez talukas where several prominent beaches, including Morjim, Arambol, Candolim, Baga and Calangute, are located, an official release said today.Also, the shack owners, whose establishments suffered damages following high tide during to the cyclone, have decided to approach the state tourism department to seek compensation for their losses."There was no danger caused to human life in North Goa district as necessary instructions were given by the talathis (local revenue officials) to the foreigners, tourists and locals asking them not to enter into the sea waters," it said.However, there was considerable damage caused to around 50 shacks in Pernem."The soil erosion at Anjuna and Baga beaches and damage to the retaining wall at Coco beach in Nerul have also been reported," it said.North Goa's District Magistrate Nila Mohanan has sent a report to the state government on the damages caused and recommended to include 'sea ingress due to rise in high tide levels' in the list of disasters, so that compensation can be released to the affected shack owners, the release said."The shack owners have been asked to prepare a detailed estimate of the loses caused to them and submit it to the state tourism department," Shack Owners' Welfare Society president Cruz Cardozo told PTI.He said a memorandum would be submitted to the state government demanding compensation for the shack owners who have lost their business during the peak season.Cardozo said that around 80 per cent of the shacks in the state were affected due to the natural disaster.Goa is currently witnessing a huge inflow of tourists, who flock its beaches. The hectic activity generally continues till December 31 when lakhs of visitors come to the state to celebrate the New Year.