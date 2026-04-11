Glass Of Under-Construction 'Foot Glass Bridge' In Rishikesh Damaged

The glass at one end of Bajrang Setu, the country's first foot glass bridge under construction over the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's famous tourist destination Laxman Jhula area, was damaged by unidentified persons, officials said on Friday.

Praveen Karnawal, Executive Engineer of Narendranagar Construction Division of Public Works Department, said that to prevent such incidents in future, CCTV cameras are being installed on the bridge and adequate lighting arrangements are also being ensured.

He said the pedestrian walkways on both sides of the bridge are paved with five layers of toughened glass, each 12 millimeters thick (60 mm thick), for a total thickness of 60 mm.

The top layer was damaged, while the bottom four layers remained undamaged, he added.

The construction on the bridge began in 2022, and this is the second such incident reported this year. On January 3, a hammer dropped from a worker's hand during the construction work, damaging the glass, which was later repaired.

Karnawal said that the bridge, being built at a cost of approximately Rs 69.20 crore, is 132.30 meters long and 8.60 meters wide. Footpaths measuring 1.80 meters wide are being constructed on both sides for pedestrians.

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