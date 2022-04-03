Give 400 Hindi-Speaking Villages First: Haryana Chief Minister To Punjab

ML Khattar said that the government freed villages from Red Tape property

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led state government in Punjab, saying that it should give water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages to Haryana first before asserting its claims to Chandigarh.

As per a press release from the government, Khattar was in the Jind district of Haryana where he inaugurated various developmental projects. He laid the foundation stone for nine developmental projects, including the Sports Facilitation Centre at Arjun Stadium in Jind, State ITI at Kheda Khemawati in Safidon and inaugurated the reconstruction work of 33kv substation, estuary distribution at Hameti, Bohatwala.

The Chief Minister's remarks came after the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution in the Assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

The resolution has been moved against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule.

Bhagwant Mann, while reading the resolution, said that this decision is a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh.

Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services.

During his address, Khattar accused the Punjab government of being inactive with regard to the SYL Canal.

The SYL canal is a proposed 214-kilometre long project to connect the Satluj and Yamuna rivers. It has been a contentious issue between the two states.

The Chief Minister termed Jind as the 'Heart of Haryana', highlighting the announcement of Rs 226 crores worth of developmental projects today. Khattar said that the government completed the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

"Delhi-Katra expressway will benefit the people here. A rail coach factory will be made in Sonipat soon," he added.

Khattar said that the government freed villages from Red Tape property and 5,600 villages have been provided with 24/7 uninterrupted electricity.

With regards to education, Khattar said, "In the nearby areas, we brought many educational institutions. Every year, around 2,500 doctors will be recruited. There will be a college every 20 kilometres. Schools in Narvana, Jind and Safidon will be upgraded."

Under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) initiative of the government, Khattar said that to date, 68 lakh families in the state have been covered and work is going on to verify the income of families.

"Services will be given first to the ones with the least income," he added.

On healthcare and water facilities, Khattar said, "In Safidon, a 50-bed Paramedics college will be made. 33 crores have been assigned for 15 irrigation projects. In Dalamwala and nearby areas, there is a drinking water scheme worth Rs 19 crore."

Khattar said that a Poultry Farm Committee will be made in Safidon.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 54.5 crores have been assigned for a sub healthcare centre in the Bhutani area and for 46 roads in Jind. "In Safidon, Jind, roads will be of 10 metres instead of seven, Rs 57 crores will be spent for this," he added.

Khattar assured people that action would be taken against the corrupt and highlighted that the state government has made a portal to curb corruption and give online services to people.

On the subject of COVID-19 vaccination, Khattar said that everyone has received their first dose of the vaccine while the second dose has also been given to people in large numbers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)