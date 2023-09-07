Gita App: 5 Points On New Digital India Initiative At G20

The indigenously developed programme will offer tailored solutions as mentioned in the Bhagwad Gita, one of the most important religious texts of Hinduism. Its full form is Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation and Action (GITA).

Users at the G20 summit, while interacting with the Gita app, can ask personal and professional solutions and seek answers to life's deeper questions.

The programme is available in English and Hindi languages. The interface is clean and simple. According to a video posted by Press Information Bureau (PIB) on X (formerly Twitter), a user will have to enter details like name, age and gender to start interacting with the programme.

The first screen will have a list of previously uploaded questions. Users can either choose any of those questions or ask their own. The Gita app accepts voice prompts too.