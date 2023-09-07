G20 Summit Delhi Highlights: Russia Says Putin Not Planning Video Address At G20

Leaders from around the world will be heading to New Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 9-10. Grand arrangements have been made to host the heads of States and their delegations in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcoming the leaders of all countries individually at the newly-inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan where he will also host a lunch on Saturday followed by a gala dinner hosted by the President.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to make a video address at the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The mega meet will mark the culmination of the India's year-long G20 presidency where nations will share their commitments towards solving issues affecting the nations.

The Group of Twenty also known as the G20 include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States and the European Union.

Here are the Live Updates on G20 Summit in Delhi:

Sep 07, 2023 23:32 (IST) Watch: Delhi Park Displays Statues Made Of Waste Materials

#WATCH | Delhi | As the national capital gets ready to host the G20 Summit, a park built by NDMC in Chanakyapuri area displays the statues of national birds and animals of the Member countries.



The statues have been made of waste material. pic.twitter.com/TST2SkxCW7 - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 23:29 (IST) Watch: Minister of Economy of United Mexican States Arrives In Delhi For G20

#WATCH | Minister of Economy of United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/NbKAAW0DXu - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 22:47 (IST) Watch: Delhi Cops Launch Mobile Police Station Ahead Of G20

#WATCH | Delhi: Central Delhi Police launches Mobile Police Station ahead of G20 summit. pic.twitter.com/8pWQCiEghE - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 22:30 (IST) Officers Deployed To Ensure Hygienic Food Served To G20 Dignitaries

The food safety department of the Delhi government has deployed its officers to ensure that G20 dignitaries and delegates are served hygienically-cooked food during their stay at the city hotels, officials said on Thursday. A senior officer of the department said 18 food safety officers have been collecting samples of raw food items being used at 19 five-star hotels in New Delhi and the Aerocity area, where the foreign guests will stay, reported news agency PTI.

Sep 07, 2023 22:27 (IST) Apsara Sculptures, 90 Fountains, New Lights: Delhi Welcomes G20 Leaders

Sep 07, 2023 21:50 (IST) Watch: Area Around Jama Masjid Decorated With Colourful Lights Ahead Of G20

#WATCH | Delhi | The area around Jama Masjid decorated with colourful lights, decorative umbrellas and flowers ahead of the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/3H5regAcLz - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 21:48 (IST) Watch: IMF Managing Director Arrives In Delhi For G20

#WATCH | Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/vjCVwkrgS6 - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 21:48 (IST) What Delhi Cop Said On Security Arrangements Ahead Of G20 Summit

#WATCH | Delhi: "Delhi Police has a strong security arrangement...As there are international and national ramifications of G20 it is important to examine border areas, pickets, communally sensitive areas or protest-prone areas, so the arrangements are made everywhere. Police also... pic.twitter.com/MZjeMArPvh - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 21:31 (IST) Watch: European Commission President Arrives In Delhi For G20

#WATCH | President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit.



Union Minister Anupriya Patel receives her. pic.twitter.com/2q6DC5sjbu - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 21:00 (IST) G20 Summit: Top Delhi Police Official Inspects Border Areas

A top official of the Delhi Police on Thursday checked the security preparedness on the national capital's bordering areas ahead of the G20 Summit, reported news agency PTI. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9 and September 10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Sep 07, 2023 20:53 (IST) How Indian Army Is Preparing For G20 Summit

Delhi | In view of the G-20 summit, Indian Army has deployed its Quick Reaction Medical Teams including teams of doctors and paramedical staff at four hospitals in Delhi including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Army Research and Referral Hospital. The fully equipped... pic.twitter.com/TYskSkSD1y - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 20:51 (IST) Watch: Delhi's Taj Palace Illuminates In Colours Of Tricolour Ahead Of G20

#WATCH | Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi illuminated in colours of the Tricolour as it prepares for the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/LvS6NvnXFl - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 19:59 (IST) Tight Security In Delhi For G20, Traffic Restrictions In Place

The New Delhi area, which houses the G20 Summit venue and hotels where delegates will be staying, will be put under a tight security ring from Friday morning and there will a slew of traffic restrictions in place, officials said. The movement of vehicles will be regulated in the New Delhi district as the area will be considered as Controlled Zone-I from 5 am on Friday till 11.59 pm on Sunday due the G20 summit, news agency PTI reported. However, movement of ambulances will be allowed and local residents of the area and tourists accommodated there will be permitted to move after presenting proper identification papers, the police said.

Sep 07, 2023 19:16 (IST) Global Regulatory Framework For Crypto Under India's G20 Presidency A Huge Milestone

Sep 07, 2023 19:14 (IST) G20: Gurugram Issues Advisory For Offices To Allow “Work From Home”

Gurugram district a dministration on Thursday issue d an advisory for corporate offices and private institutions and instructed them to allow employees to " work from home " on Friday in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, reported news agency ANI, "In consideration of the aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow on 8th September 2023," read the advisory.

Sep 07, 2023 18:41 (IST) French President Emmanuel Macron To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the G20 Summit under India's Presidency scheduled to be held from September 9 and September 10.

Mr Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting likely in the form of a lunch at the end of the G20 Summit on September 10., news agency ANI reported.

Sep 07, 2023 18:15 (IST) "Happy To See India...": Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth On G20 Summit

#WATCH | Delhi | On G20 Summit, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth says, "...I think there could not have been a better theme that has been chosen by India - One Earth, One Family and One Future - which is drawn from the Sanskrit phase of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. I think this is... pic.twitter.com/7pg0hmkVFq - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 18:14 (IST) Exclusive: 'Culture, Crafts And Cuisine On Display For G20', Says Meenakshi Lekhi

#NDTVExclusive | Culture, Crafts and Cuisine on display for G20: Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to NDTV#MeenakshiLekhiToNDTVhttps://t.co/fvNH3GYG4x - NDTV (@ndtv) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 17:52 (IST) In Pics: Stunning Delhi Routes As World Leaders Arrive For G20 Summit

Sep 07, 2023 17:25 (IST) How Delhi Civic Body Plans To Ensure Smooth Conduct Of G20



#WATCH | Delhi: To ensure the smooth conduct of the G-20 Summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Integrated Command and Control Centre to keep an extra vigil pic.twitter.com/unXvBOtxmf - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 17:09 (IST) G20 Summit: Australian PM To Be Received By Rajeev Chandrasekhar

According to sources, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be received by MoS Darshan Jardosh at 12:30 pm while MoS Ashwini Choubey will receive Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 2.15 pm.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni will be received by MoS Shobha Karadlaje at 6:20 am, sources told news agency ANI.

China's Premier Li Qiang will be received by MoS Gen (retd.) VK Singh at 7.45 pm while UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive at 6.15 pm and he will be received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

Sep 07, 2023 17:06 (IST) Minister VK Singh To Receive Joe Biden For G20 Summit

The Centre has assigned responsibilities to different Union ministers of state to welcome the dignitaries for the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi, according to sources. A presentation regarding the same was given to the council of ministers and MoS by the foreign secretary, sources told news agency ANI.

US President Joe Biden will be received by Minister of State VK Singh on September 8 at 6.55 pm (tentative time) while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MoS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm.

Sep 07, 2023 16:51 (IST) G20 Leaders To Be Treated With Instrumental Music Performance At Dinner Hosted By President

Leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion hosted by the President of India on September 9, news agency ANI reported.

Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam (musical journey of India), a fusion of different musical styles prevailing within Bharat, will be organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.



Sep 07, 2023 16:48 (IST) Delhi Lt Governor Takes Stock Of Security Ahead Of G20 Summit

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today went for a final round of inspections to take stock of the security, cleaning, beautification preparedness and other related work in Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Delhi LG, VK Saxena today again went on a final round of inspections to take stock of the security, cleaning, beautification preparedness and other related works in the National Capital and said that Delhi is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the... pic.twitter.com/krjCS4f5gC - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 16:45 (IST) WATCH: Delhi Police Conduct Boat Patrolling In Yamuna Ahead Of G20

#WATCH | Delhi Police conducts boat patrolling in river Yamuna, in view of the upcoming G20 Summit



(Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/TiBbJS1OMQ - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 16:41 (IST) "Strays Being Picked Up Using Nooses For G20, Dumped In Shelters Far Away": Activists

Sep 07, 2023 16:39 (IST) Watch: Delhi Set To Host Delegates For G20 Summit

#WATCH | Delhi | The national capital is all set to host the delegates coming for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10



Visuals from the road near IGI Airport. pic.twitter.com/0sEsub1w7p - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 16:20 (IST) G20 Summit: Delhi Police Introduce Virtual Help Desk For Real-Time Traffic Updates

Delhi Traffic Police has introduced its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates during the G20 Summit. The same can be accessed by clicking on the link https://t.co/BdUINLrDoppic.twitter.com/MpzZEDJShs - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 16:03 (IST) Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani Invited For World Leaders' G20 Dinner

Sep 07, 2023 16:01 (IST) India's G20 Presidency Strives To Bridge Divides, Sow Seeds Of Collaboration: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi has said its leadership of the bloc has striven to bridge divides, dismantle barriers and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord and shared destiny eclipses isolation. PM Narendra Modi has said its leadership of the bloc has striven to bridge divides, dismantle barriers and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord and shared destiny eclipses isolation.

Sep 07, 2023 15:56 (IST) Chandni Chowk Traders Engage Women Translators For Foreign Visitors During G20 Summit

As Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit over this weekend, traders in Chandni Chowk have engaged nearly 100 women entrepreneurs who will double up as translators fluent in English, French, Spanish and other languages to provide foreign visitors a seamless experience, reported news agency PTI. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has partnered with these women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, influencers, bloggers, salon and boutique owners who are fluent in languages such as English, French, Spanish and German to work as translators, its chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

Sep 07, 2023 15:27 (IST) Watch: Delhi Police Patrols Raj Ghat With Tractor's Help

#WATCH | In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi Police is patrolling the Raj Ghat area with the help of a tractor. pic.twitter.com/lJo0Wevrvs - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 15:01 (IST) Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani Invited For World Leaders' G20 Dinner

Sep 07, 2023 13:48 (IST) Here's The Agenda For G20 Summit



#G20Summit | Here's the agenda (provisional) of the G20 Summit being held in Delhi over the weekend



Track the big ticket event on NDTV Network #DecodingG20WithNDTV#G20onNDTVpic.twitter.com/lXxz42b1Lf - NDTV (@ndtv) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 13:33 (IST) WATCH: Security Checks Underway Near Raj Ghat For G20 Summit



#WATCH | Preparations & security checks underway in Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit that is scheduled to be held here on September 9-10.



(Visuals from Raj Ghat area) pic.twitter.com/p2DjLaiZ80 - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 13:00 (IST) In Pics: Monuments Across Delhi Lit Up Ahead Of G20 Summit



#InPics | Monuments across Delhi lit up ahead of #G20Summitpic.twitter.com/pPU7w7N5mB - NDTV (@ndtv) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 12:58 (IST) WATCH: What's Open, What's Shut In Delhi During G20 Weekend?



Watch | Schools, markets, hospitals - what's open, what's shut in Delhi during #G20 weekend?@Priyanshi50 reports pic.twitter.com/BDGUbVM4TS - NDTV (@ndtv) September 6, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 12:56 (IST) WATCH: Delhi Decked Up To Host World Leaders At G20 Meet



#Watch | Delhi Decked Up To Host World Leaders At #G20 Meet, Curbs From 9 pm pic.twitter.com/2Aj8TZrqlW - NDTV (@ndtv) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 12:55 (IST) Gita App: 5 Points On New Digital India Initiative At G20

The government is set to showcase the strides India has made in the digital world to the G20 delegates through a Digital India experience zone. Among various initiatives, the delegates will also come face-to-face with AI-powered Gita app. The government is set to showcase the strides India has made in the digital world to the G20 delegates through a Digital India experience zone. Among various initiatives, the delegates will also come face-to-face with AI-powered Gita app.

Sep 07, 2023 12:54 (IST) G20 Summit: Do You Live In New Delhi District? Here's What G20 Weekend Will Be Like

Days before the G20 Summit begins in Delhi, security has been tightened around the national capital and the New Delhi district will be shut off from the rest of the city for the weekend conclave. Days before the G20 Summit begins in Delhi, security has been tightened around the national capital and the New Delhi district will be shut off from the rest of the city for the weekend conclave.

Sep 07, 2023 12:53 (IST) At G20 Meet, US Looks To Encourage Ally India's Global Rise: Experts

For two and a half decades, it has been a top and consistent goal for the United States across very different presidencies -- encouraging the rise of India.As New Delhi takes the global stage by leading the Group of 20 summit, President Joe Biden wi

Sep 07, 2023 09:59 (IST) Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau: Where World Leaders Are Staying In Delhi During G20

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will assemble in New Delhi to try to find solutions to some of the world's pressing problems.

Joe Biden US President Joe Biden will be staying at the ITC Maurya.

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak will attend the G20 Summit during his first official trip to India as Britain's Prime Minister. He will stay at the Shangri La hotel.



China delegation Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation, effectively indicating President Xi Jinping will not attend, scuppering chances of a meeting with Biden. The delegation will be staying at Delhi's Taj Hotel.

Justin Trudeau Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN summit before arriving in New Delhi. He will be staying at The Lalit Hotel



Anthony Albanese Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be staying at the Imperial Hotel. Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will assemble in New Delhi to try to find solutions to some of the world's pressing problems.

Sep 07, 2023 09:44 (IST)

A warm welcome to PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius as he arrives in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.



Received by MOS @shipmin_india & @tourismgoi@shripadynaik at the airport. pic.twitter.com/XJoq7Bd1VT - Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 09:03 (IST) G20: Heightened Security Around Temples In Delhi For Janmashtami Festivities

The city police have also issued a traffic advisory for hassle-free visits to places of worship. The city police have also issued a traffic advisory for hassle-free visits to places of worship.

Sep 07, 2023 08:12 (IST) G20 Summit: Delhi Airport To Have Dedicated Corridor For Delegates

There will be dedicated gates and a dedicated corridor for the G20 delegates so that they can clear immigration and customs in a seamless manner. There will be dedicated gates and a dedicated corridor for the G20 delegates so that they can clear immigration and customs in a seamless manner.

Sep 07, 2023 08:10 (IST)

#G20Summit: Which World Leader Will Attend, Who Has Opted Out



Follow live coverage on https://t.co/Fbzw6n8LeFpic.twitter.com/bDC7oKBDpK - NDTV (@ndtv) September 7, 2023

Sep 07, 2023 07:55 (IST) Rishi Sunak Praises PM Modi, Says "India Showing Global Leadership"

Mr Sunak said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present. Mr Sunak said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present.

Sep 07, 2023 07:30 (IST) In Pics: A Look At Preparations Inside Bharat Mandapam Ahead Of G20 Summit

