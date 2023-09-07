G20 Summit Delhi Highlights: Russia Says Putin Not Planning Video Address At G20

New Delhi:
Leaders from around the world will be heading to New Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 9-10. Grand arrangements have been made to host the heads of States and their delegations in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcoming the leaders of all countries individually at the newly-inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan where he will also host a lunch on Saturday followed by a gala dinner hosted by the President.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to make a video address at the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Kremlin said Thursday.
The mega meet will mark the culmination of the India's year-long G20 presidency where nations will share their commitments towards solving issues affecting the nations.
The Group of Twenty also known as the G20 include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States and the European Union.
Officers Deployed To Ensure Hygienic Food Served To G20 Dignitaries The food safety department of the Delhi government has deployed its officers to ensure that G20 dignitaries and delegates are served hygienically-cooked food during their stay at the city hotels, officials said on Thursday.
A senior officer of the department said 18 food safety officers have been collecting samples of raw food items being used at 19 five-star hotels in New Delhi and the Aerocity area, where the foreign guests will stay, reported news agency PTI.
G20 Summit: Top Delhi Police Official Inspects Border AreasA top official of the Delhi Police on Thursday checked the security preparedness on the national capital's bordering areas ahead of the G20 Summit, reported news agency PTI.
The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9 and September 10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.
Tight Security In Delhi For G20, Traffic Restrictions In Place The New Delhi area, which houses the G20 Summit venue and hotels where delegates will be staying, will be put under a tight security ring from Friday morning and there will a slew of traffic restrictions in place, officials said.
The movement of vehicles will be regulated in the New Delhi district as the area will be considered as Controlled Zone-I from 5 am on Friday till 11.59 pm on Sunday due the G20 summit, news agency PTI reported.
However, movement of ambulances will be allowed and local residents of the area and tourists accommodated there will be permitted to move after presenting proper identification papers, the police said.
G20: Gurugram Issues Advisory For Offices To Allow “Work From Home”Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued an advisory for corporate offices and private institutions and instructed them to allow employees to "work from home" on Friday in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, reported news agency ANI,
"In consideration of the aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow on 8th September 2023," read the advisory.
French President Emmanuel Macron To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM ModiFrench President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the G20 Summit under India's Presidency scheduled to be held from September 9 and September 10.
Mr Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting likely in the form of a lunch at the end of the G20 Summit on September 10., news agency ANI reported.
G20 Summit: Australian PM To Be Received By Rajeev Chandrasekhar
According to sources, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be received by MoS Darshan Jardosh at 12:30 pm while MoS Ashwini Choubey will receive Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 2.15 pm.
The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni will be received by MoS Shobha Karadlaje at 6:20 am, sources told news agency ANI.
China's Premier Li Qiang will be received by MoS Gen (retd.) VK Singh at 7.45 pm while UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive at 6.15 pm and he will be received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.
The Centre has assigned responsibilities to different Union ministers of state to welcome the dignitaries for the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi, according to sources. A presentation regarding the same was given to the council of ministers and MoS by the foreign secretary, sources told news agency ANI.
US President Joe Biden will be received by Minister of State VK Singh on September 8 at 6.55 pm (tentative time) while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be received by MoS Ashwini Choubey at 1.40 pm.
G20 Leaders To Be Treated With Instrumental Music Performance At Dinner Hosted By President
Leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion hosted by the President of India on September 9, news agency ANI reported.
Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam (musical journey of India), a fusion of different musical styles prevailing within Bharat, will be organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.
Delhi Lt Governor Takes Stock Of Security Ahead Of G20 Summit
G20 Summit: Delhi Police Introduce Virtual Help Desk For Real-Time Traffic Updates
Chandni Chowk Traders Engage Women Translators For Foreign Visitors During G20 SummitAs Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit over this weekend, traders in Chandni Chowk have engaged nearly 100 women entrepreneurs who will double up as translators fluent in English, French, Spanish and other languages to provide foreign visitors a seamless experience, reported news agency PTI.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has partnered with these women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, influencers, bloggers, salon and boutique owners who are fluent in languages such as English, French, Spanish and German to work as translators, its chairman Brijesh Goyal said.
The government is set to showcase the strides India has made in the digital world to the G20 delegates through a Digital India experience zone. Among various initiatives, the delegates will also come face-to-face with AI-powered Gita app.
Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau: Where World Leaders Are Staying In Delhi During G20
Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will assemble in New Delhi to try to find solutions to some of the world's pressing problems.
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden will be staying at the ITC Maurya.
Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak will attend the G20 Summit during his first official trip to India as Britain's Prime Minister. He will stay at the Shangri La hotel.
China delegation
Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation, effectively indicating President Xi Jinping will not attend, scuppering chances of a meeting with Biden. The delegation will be staying at Delhi's Taj Hotel.
Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN summit before arriving in New Delhi. He will be staying at The Lalit Hotel
Anthony Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be staying at the Imperial Hotel.
