Biden, Sunak, Trudeau: Where World Leaders Are Staying In Delhi During G20

G20 Summit Delhi: The summit will be hosted at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will assemble in New Delhi to try to find solutions to some of the world's pressing problems amid a deep geopolitical divide over the war in Ukraine that threatens progress on several global fronts.

India, which is heading the group this year, has pulled out all the stops, deploying drones around the national capital, painting murals, and chasing away monkeys using large-scale langur cutouts.

Here's a look at the major leaders attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi and where they will be putting up

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden will arrive in New Delhi and will be staying at the ITC Maurya. He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and is expected to discuss clean energy transition and climate change at the Summit.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak will attend the G20 Summit during his first official trip to India as Britain's Prime Minister. He will stay at the Shangri La hotel.

Ahead of the summit, the 43-year-old praised PM Modi's leadership and said India was the "right country at the right time".

China delegation

Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation, effectively indicating President Xi Jinping will not attend, scuppering chances of a meeting with Biden. This will be the first time that a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since the first edition was held in 2008, though in 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi attended virtually.

The delegation will be staying at Delhi's Taj Hotel.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN summit before arriving in New Delhi for the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday. He will be staying at The Lalit Hotel

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India will be part of a three-nation tour in which he will also be visiting Indonesia and the Philippines. For the G20 Summit, he will be staying at the Imperial Hotel.