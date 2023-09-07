Do You Live In New Delhi District? Here's What G20 Weekend Will Be Like

G20 Summit restrictions: People living in the New Delhi area will be allowed entry and exit.

Days before the G20 Summit begins in Delhi, security has been tightened around the national capital and the New Delhi district will be shut off from the rest of the city for the weekend conclave.

Apart from the G20 meet venue - Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan - global leaders are also expected to stay in hotels in the district and visit important historical buildings in the area.

To ensure their security and smooth movement, special restrictions have been put into place for people residing in the New Delhi area. Here's what the weekend will look like for you, if you live in the area:

How long will the restrictions last?

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, overall movement of vehicles will be difficult with restrictions imposed from midnight tonight to September 10 midnight.

Will New Delhi residents be allowed to travel?

People living in the New Delhi area will be allowed entry and exit, but those coming from outside will need special passes, as per authorities.

No three-seater rickshaws (TSRs) and taxis will be allowed to enter or run in the New Delhi district from 5am on Saturday to 11.59pm on Sunday.

However, taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district will be allowed to enter and move within the district.

It is advised that residents and essential service providers moving within the area carry identity proof documents.

City buses will not be available in the New Delhi area but buses will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Can you visit theatres, malls or restaurants?

All offices, theatres, restaurants and malls will be closed in New Delhi from September 8.

However, all medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, vegetable/fruit shops and ATMs will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi.

Delhi Police has declared Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath and Bhikaji Cama Place as "sensitive areas". Movement in markets inside the controlled New Delhi area will be regulated by the Delhi Police.

Will morning walks be banned in New Delhi?

The Delhi Police said that movement of cars, bicycles and other vehicles will not be allowed in the controlled zone and requested residents not to go out for morning walks during the weekend.

Will food delivery services be allowed?

Cloud kitchens and other delivery services won't be allowed in the New Delhi area over the weekend.

Can you leave the New Delhi area?

The Delhi traffic police has suggested the use of Metro services to travel to areas outside the New Delhi district, adding that those using personal vehicles to move will face traffic disruptions.