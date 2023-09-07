Lion Statues, Fountains: A Stunning Drive From Airport Awaits G20 Guests

Delhi airport also has dedicated gates and a dedicated corridor to ensure seamless immigration clearance for G20 delegates.

An electronic board welcomes the VIP guests outside the Airforce Station, Palam.

Months of preparation, excitement and security arrangements are all set to pay off as India gets ready to host the mega G20 Summit in the national capital this weekend. World leaders have also begun arriving.

Delhi has been decked up to host the heads of state and foreign delegates for the G20 summit. Civic agencies have readied 66 arterial roads and stretches across the city ahead of the big event.

The beautification drive includes the installation of designer fountains, sculptures and flower pots along the roads. Besides, footpaths are being refurbished and walls painted.

Delhi airport also has dedicated gates and a dedicated corridor to ensure seamless immigration clearance for G20 delegates. Additionally, a team of senior officials will monitor arrival and departure operations related to the summit.

Here's a glimpse of the project to prepare the national capital for the big event:

Fighter jets at the IAF Legacy Park which have been decked-up outside Airforce Station.

Fountains and flags of the participating countries line the roadside through Delhi Cantonment.

A worker decks up the trunk of a tree with strings of marigold flowers.

Workers put-up flags of the participating countries en-route from the Airforce Station, Palam to city.  

Newly installed statues of lions near the airport.

Stone carved statues along Sardar Patel Marg near Taj Palace Hotel.

Colourful plotted plants outside the Maurya Sheraton Hotel on Sardar Patel Marg where a large number of heads of states will be staying.

Fountains near Dhaula Kuan junction.

 Decorative panels line the road from Airport to the city.

An artificial waterfall created to beautify the drive from Delhi Airport to city.

Flags along with panels outline the footpath.

A decorative fountain on the roadside.

