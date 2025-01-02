Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Girl's Father, 2 Brothers Beat Minor To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair In Pune: Cops

Ganesh Tande (17) was beaten up severely in the early hours of Thursday in Wagholi area, resulting in his death, said a senior official.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Girl's Father, 2 Brothers Beat Minor To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair In Pune: Cops
Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)
Pune:

Three members of a girl's family including her father were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old youth as they suspected him of having an affair with her, police said.

Ganesh Tande (17) was beaten up severely in the early hours of Thursday in Wagholi area, resulting in his death, said a senior official.

"He was friends with Laxman Petkar's daughter. They used to chat daily. The Petkar family was opposed to their friendship and made a plan to kill him," he said.

"Ganesh was out strolling on the road with his friends around 12.30 am when Laxman and his sons Nitin and Sudhir accosted him and thrashed him with iron rods and stones. Ganesh succumbed to the injuries," he added.

All three were arrested for alleged murder and further investigation was underway, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pune, Pune Police, Pune News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.