Girl's Father, 2 Brothers Beat Minor To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair In Pune: Cops

Three members of a girl's family including her father were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old youth as they suspected him of having an affair with her, police said.

Ganesh Tande (17) was beaten up severely in the early hours of Thursday in Wagholi area, resulting in his death, said a senior official.

"He was friends with Laxman Petkar's daughter. They used to chat daily. The Petkar family was opposed to their friendship and made a plan to kill him," he said.

"Ganesh was out strolling on the road with his friends around 12.30 am when Laxman and his sons Nitin and Sudhir accosted him and thrashed him with iron rods and stones. Ganesh succumbed to the injuries," he added.

All three were arrested for alleged murder and further investigation was underway, the official added.

