Girl, Once Rescued From Forced Child Marriage, Tops In Andhra Pradesh's Intermediate Exam

In a fine example of resilience and determination, a girl from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, who was once rescued from forced child marriage, secured the top spot in the 1st Year Intermediate exam of the state.

G Nirmala, a student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kurnool, a residential girls' school run by the Ministry of Education for the disadvantaged sections, scored an impressive 421 out of 440 in the exam.

"Congratulations to Ms. G. Nirmala from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kurnool, a residential girls' school run by the Ministry of Education for the disadvantaged sections in India, for securing the top spot in the 1st Year Intermediate exam of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board," Union Ministry of Education posted on its official X handle.

"Despite overcoming challenges like being rescued from child marriage, she scored an impressive 421 out of 440. Her aspiration to become an IPS officer showcases her dedication to social justice. Let's celebrate her courage and wish her the best for her future pursuits!" the post added.

According to YSRCP legislator Y Saiprasad Reddy, G Nirmala, who was adamant about pursuing her educational goals in life, approached him during the latter's "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" programme last year with a plea to help her in pursuing her goals in life.

The Adoni MLA who was moved by the girl's plight, informed about the situation to the district collector G Srujana, who in turn intervened and first rescued G Nirmala from an imminent child marriage.

The district administration later on got her admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya at Aspari and then on there was no looking back for G Nirmala, who braved against all odds to reach the toppers list in this year's intermediate examinations.

