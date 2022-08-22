Girl Feared To Have Drowned In Maharashtra, Found In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

Police were told that a 15-year-old girl had slipped into a nullah on August 17. (Representational)

A teenage girl who was believed to have drowned in a major drain in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and for whom authorities carried out an extensive search operation has been traced to Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

"We were informed that a 15-year-old girl had slipped into a nullah on August 17 and had been swept away. Civic teams carried out a search operation. Now we have been told she is at an uncle's place in Uttar Pradesh," Inspector Mahendra Shelar of Pelhar police station in Vasai said.

He said a probe would be held to find out why the girl had gone to Uttar Pradesh without informing her parents and why police were given wrong information about her falling into a drain.

