Girl, 9, Falls From 3rd Floor Window Of Flat While Playing In Mumbai, Dies: Cops

A nine-year-old girl died during treatment in Mumbai on Wednesday after falling through the window of a third-floor flat while playing, police said.

The incident took place in Kandivali area, said an official.

Ashiya Vishwakarma was playing at home on Tuesday night with three other children when one of them accidentally opened the grille window against which she was leaning, he said.

She was rushed to hospital but succumbed in the early hours of morning, the official added.

A case of accident was registered and probe was on, he said.

