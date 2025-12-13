145 Children, Including 93 Girls, Go Missing In Mumbai In 7 Months

Mumbai police has reported a worrying spike in cases of missing children, with 82 minors going missing in just 36 days, according to officials.

Police records show that between June and December, a total of 145 children went missing from Mumbai, including 93 girls. Of the 82 cases registered between November 1 and December 6, older teenagers were the most affected, accounting for more than half of the missing persons. This includes 41 girls and 13 boys up to the age of 18.

Authorities also reported cases involving very young children, with girls up to five years old and boys up to 11 years old among those missing during the period.

Police have registered several cases across multiple police stations, including Kurla Village, Vakola, Powai, Malwani and Sakinaka. The different locations of these cases indicates that the problem is spread across different parts of the city.

Police suspect human trafficking to be the primary cause behind these disappearances.

Here Are The Alarming Monthly Figures

June: 26 children (all girls)

July: 25 children (15 boys, 10 girls)

August: 19 children (5 boys, 14 girls)

September: 21 children (6 boys, 15 girls)

October: 19 children (12 boys, 7 girls)

November: 24 children (9 boys, 15 girls)

December (so far): 11 children (5 boys, 6 girls)

The rising numbers have triggered demands from activists and child rights groups for a dedicated “Child Safety Alert” system in Mumbai.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into all possible angles.