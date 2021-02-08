2 Women Shot Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Robbery In UP's Ghaziabad

Two women were shot dead and three children sustained injuries in a robbery in Ghaziabad.

Two women were shot dead and three children sustained injuries in a robbery in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday. The dead were identified as Dolly (30), Anshu (18).

Three children aged 10, 7 and 5 were also hurt.

Police said Anshu was teaching Dolly's children when two acquaintances of the family, Uma and Sonu, reached there. They held the entire family hostage at gunpoint after having tea.

When the victims resisted, Sonu shot Dolly and Anshu dead. Thereafter, he attacked the children with a knife and screwdriver.

Police official Kalanidhi Naithani said the injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital.

After killing the two women and injuring the children, the accused robbed cash and valuables for which they were planning since long, Mr Naithani said.

The accused were arrested after one of the children identified them in photos captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The official further said police recovered the robbed cash and ornaments from Uma's house.

During interrogation, she told police that sonu has left the area and is going to his native place.

Police surrounded Sonu near Dasna after tracing his location by his mobile phone. Finding himself cornered, he fired upon police, Mr Naithani said, adding that he sustained a bullet injury in his leg when cops retaliated.