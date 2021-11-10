Getting Government Support, Can Develop Mathura As I Wished: Hema Malini

"Now I expect to develop Brajbhumi as per my dream", the Mathura MP said. (File)

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Wednesday said she expects to develop Brajbhumi as per her wishes now that she is getting the state government's support.

She said when she was elected from the district for the first time, she was sore as she was not getting support from the then government as she expected.

The BJP leader was elected a Member of Parliament from the district in 2014, when the state was ruled by the Samajwadi Party.

She said that with the cooperation she is getting from Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath's chief ministership her dream about development of Brajbhumi would translate into reality.

She said under the current dispensation farmers, laborers, and traders etc are happy as the chief minister is trying to provide relief to every section of society.

She also thanked union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for ‘Hunar Haat'.

She said the event could become a permanent fixture of ‘Braj Raj Utsav' as she has submitted a request with the minister in this regard.

Brajbhumi has for long attracted artists, actors, actresses, who are always keen to visit it, she said.

She said that during the ongoing 10-day long Braj Raj Utsav, local people would see novel cultural programs by noted artists of the country.

She spoke about the developmental works done in Brajbhumi with the association of UP Vraj Tirth Vikash Parishad and other departments of state.

Earlier she was lauded by Adityanath for the efforts made by her in organising the Braj Raj Utsav.

Ms Malini discussed the program with him for over a month in advance, the chief Minister had said.

