Getting 'Death Threats' From Dawood Ibrahim's Brother: BJP's Pragya Thakur Complains

Pragya Thakur recently supported BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. (File)

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday complained of getting a call, in which the caller identifying himself as fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar's man, threatened to kill her for "spreading venom against Muslims", police said.

A purported video that runs a little over two minutes has gone viral on social media, which shows Ms Thakur speaking with the caller when he made the threat call.

Ms Thakur, who represents the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, complained to T T Nagar police station early on Saturday.

"Following her complaint about getting the threat call, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) was registered in the early hours on Saturday," T T Nagar police station's in-charge Chen Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

The complaint says that she received the call on Friday night, in which the man who claimed to be close to Iqbal Kaskar, threatened to kill her, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In the video, Ms Thakur is seen sitting on a chair talking to the caller, who claims that he is Iqbal Kaskar's man and will kill her soon for making comments against Muslims. When she asked who Iqbal Kaskar is, the caller said she would know soon about him when she gets killed.

When Ms Thakur asked the caller to point out her comments against Muslims for which he wanted to kill her, the caller said, "You are spreading venom against Muslims and targeting the community." In her reply, Ms Thakur is heard saying, "What do Muslims do? Do they sprinkle nectar?" The caller then said he was only informing her that she would get killed. Pragya Thakur then asked the caller to reveal his identity if he is not so fearless.

Ms Thakur had recently supported now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The alleged derogatory remarks by Nupur Sharma sparked outrage among the Muslim community in India and the Islamic countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)