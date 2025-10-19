"Break Daughter's Legs If She Visits Non-Hindus": Pragya Thakur's Shocker

A controversy has erupted over former Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks that parents should refrain their daughters from visiting the houses of "non-Hindus" and "break their legs" if they disobey, with the Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading "hatred".

Speaking at a religious event in Bhopal earlier this month, Thakur called on parents to physically punish their daughters if they acted against their (parents') wishes.

"Strengthen your mind, and make it so strong that if our daughter does not obey us, if she goes to a non-Hindu's house, leave no stone unturned in considering breaking her legs. Those who do not obey the values and do not listen to their parents must be punished. If you have to beat your children for their well-being, do not step back. When parents carry out such acts, it is for the good future of their children; they do not let them die by being cut into pieces," she said in a video uploaded on Facebook that has since gone viral.

"Such girls who do not follow values, do not listen to parents, do not respect elders, and are ready to run away from home... be more vigilant towards them. Don't let them leave your homes, stop them either by beating, explaining to them, calming them down, loving or scolding them," she added.

Thakur was speaking at a religious ceremony when she made the remarks.

Hitting out at Thakur, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said: "Why is there so much noise and hatred being spread when only seven cases (of alleged religious conversions) in Madhya Pradesh have resulted in convictions?"

Recently, Thakur said parents must ensure discipline and "cultural upbringing" in their children.