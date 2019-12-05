'Get Income Tax Notice For Buying More Onions': Congress Leader Jabs Centre

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao took a veiled jibe at the Centre over rising onion prices.

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday took a veiled jibe at the Centre over the rising prices of onion saying that those who purchase a lot of onions will get Income Tax notice.

"Today the price of onion is so high that if you buy a lot of onions in bulk, you may get Income Tax notice. Petrol prices, diesel prices, onion prices all have hit the roof," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier, Congress Corporator R Vasanth Kumar from Sampangiramnagar, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party two days ago, rejoined Congress.

Mr Rao termed it a poaching attempt and slammed BJP for its "negative and unethical" practices.

He alleged that BJP had pressurised R Vasanth Kumar to quit the Congress. The leader, however, is back in the party fold.

While addressing a press conference with Vasanth Kumar earlier, Mr Rao said, "It is an example of what the BJP is doing. BJP is known to do all this. They do not have any confidence in their own leaders and they are just trying to poach our leaders. They have pressurised our corporator. However, he is back with us," he said.

The Congress leader also said the BJP should stop its attempt of poaching other parties leaders.

Vasanth Kumar joined the BJP on December 3 in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier, the Congress had expelled two corporators - MK Gunashekhar and Nethravati Krishnegowda - from Shivajinagar constituency for "anti-party" activities.