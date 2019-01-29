K Palaniswami Pays Homage To 'Multi-Faceted' George Fernandes

George Fernandes died today after being bedridden for the past few years

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tuesday condoled the death of former defence minister George Fernandes, hailing him as a "multi-faceted" personality.

His death is a "great loss" to the country, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

George Fernandes, who died today, was one of the politically important leaders in the country and had founded the Samata Party before going on to hold various posts in Janata Dal, Mr Palaniswami said.

Mr Fernandes was elected as Lok Sabha MP nine times and had performed efficiently, he noted.

"He was a multi-faceted personality, being a politician, trade union leader and journalist. He was a good administrator and a hard working person who was affable to all," the chief minister said in a statement.

"The demise of former Union minister George Fernandes is a great loss for India," he said and extended his sympathies to the departed leader's family and supporters.

Mr Palaniswami also prayed for Fernandes' soul reaching the holy abode.

George Fernandes died today following a prolonged illness. He was suffering from Alzheimer''s disease and had recently contracted swine flu.

The socialist leader was the defence minister in the NDA government headed by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mr Fernandes held the industry portfolio in the Jan Sangh government, which defeated Indira Gandhi in 1977.