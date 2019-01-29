Leaders Across Parties Pay Tribute To Former Minister George Fernandes

"George Sahab represented the best of India's political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country," PM Modi tweeted

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 29, 2019 10:28 IST
George Fernandes died after being bedridden over the past few years


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders across political parties paid homage to former union minister George Fernandes, who died today after a long illness today. PM Modi said that the former minister represented the best of India's political leadership.

"George Sahab represented the best of India's political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country," PM Modi tweeted, adding that he was saddened by Mr Fernandes' death.

The Prime Minister also said that George Fernandes was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Mr Fernandes. I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Mr Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened by the former Defence Minister's death. "Very saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and much admired trade unionist, George Fernandes Ji. I have known him for decades. My condolences to his family and admirers," she tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with several other leaders across the political spectrum, also paid tribute to George Fernandes.

Mr Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai.

During the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government, Mr Fernandes was arrested for what was dubbed the "Baroda Dynamite Conspiracy" and jailed along with hundreds of other political activists. He contested the 1977 election from jail and won the Muzaffarpur constituency by a landslide.

George FernandesFormer Defence Minister

