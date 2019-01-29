Updates: George Fernandes, Former Defence Minister, Dies At 88

Former defence minister of India George Fernandes died today. He had been unwell and bedridden over the past few years. He was 88. George Fernandes was one of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s. George Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party. Apart from the defence ministry during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Georges Fernandes held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways. He rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai.
Here are the updates:
Distressed to learn of the passing of Shri George Fernandes, who served India in many capacities, including as Defence Minister. He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 29 January 2019
George Sahab represented the best of India's political leadership.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 29 January 2019
Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.
Saddened by his passing away.