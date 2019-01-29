Updates: George Fernandes, Former Defence Minister, Dies At 88

George Fernandes was one of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s.

Former defence minister of India George Fernandes died today. He had been unwell and bedridden over the past few years. He was 88. George Fernandes was one of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s. George Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party. Apart from the defence ministry during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Georges Fernandes held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways. He rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai.

