Updates: George Fernandes, Former Defence Minister, Dies At 88

Former defence minister of India George Fernandes died today. He had been unwell and bedridden over the past few years. He was 88.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 29, 2019 09:43 IST
George Fernandes was one of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s.

NEW DELHI: 

Former defence minister of India George Fernandes died today. He had been unwell and bedridden over the past few years. He was 88. George Fernandes was one of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s. George Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party. Apart from the defence ministry during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Georges Fernandes held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways. He rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai.

Here are the updates:


Jan 29, 2019
09:42 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind grieved the death of former defence minister George Fernandes. "He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him," the President tweeted.

Jan 29, 2019
09:40 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter today to express his grief over the death of former defence minister of India George Fernandes. "George Sahab represented the best of India's political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised," PM Modi said.

