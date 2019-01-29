George Fernandes Was The Best, Frank And Fearless: PM Modi

George Fernandes was known to be one of the fiercest crusaders against the Emergency of 1975-77

In a tribute to former Defence Minister George Fernandes, who died on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets describing him as frank, fearless and humble.

George Fernandes served as Defence Minister in the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government between 1998 and 2004. He had been unwell for the past few years and had been mostly bed-ridden.

"George Sahab represented the best of India's political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. Saddened by his passing away," PM Modi tweeted.

"When we think of Mr. George Fernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi had also praised the veteran politician when he greeted George Fernandes on his birthday in June last year.

"Generations of Indians will remain grateful to George Saheb for his historic role in preserving India's democracy. A people's person, he distinguished himself as a capable administrator," PM Modi had tweeted.

In his long political career, George Fernandes was known to be one of the fiercest crusaders against the Emergency of 1975-77 imposed by the Congress government of Indira Gandhi. He was jailed in 1976 for an alleged plot to blow up railway tracks to protest against the Emergency, when democratic rights were severely restricted.

He became a minister when the Janata Party came to power in 1977.

As Defence Minister in the BJP-led government of Mr Vajpayee, George Fernandes oversaw the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998 and the Kargil war.