10 Reasons Why George Fernandes Was The 'Rebel' Politician

George Fernandes death: The politician was jailed during the 1975 Emergency.

New Delhi: George Fernandes, a former Defence Minister of India, has died at 88. He had been unwell and bedridden over the past few years. He was India's defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee when India fought the Kargil war in 1999. He was of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s, George Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party. He was jailed during the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government for what was dubbed the "Baroda Dynamite Conspiracy" to blow up government establishments and railway tracks.