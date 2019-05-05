Re-Polling Ordered In 8 Booths Of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur Constituency

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur constituency took place on April 29.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered to conduct re-polling in eight booths in Shahjahanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh on May 6.

The re-polling would be held in booth number 289 in Jalalabad Assembly segment, 68 and 327 in Tilhar Assembly segment, booth numbers 368 and 351 in Powayan assembly segment, and 140, 255 and 371 of Dadraula Assembly segment.

Polling in these booths took place on April 29.

In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, polling is being held in all seven phases of elections starting April 11.

The last phase of polling will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.