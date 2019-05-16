Lok Sabha Polls: FIR Against Computer Baba For Yoga Camp To Pray For Digvijaya Singh's Win

Lok Sabha Polls: Computer Baba claimed the yagna was held to ensure Digvijaya Singh's win

Bhopal police today filed a first information report (FIR) against self-styled godman Computer Baba, originally Namdas Tyagi, for violating the model code of conduct by organising a three-day "hath yoga" camp in Bhopal to "ensure" Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's win; Mr Singh faces BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur for a seat in Lok Sabha polls from the city.

The FIR was filed after a complaint to the Election Commission last week by BJP leaders Rahul Kothari and Shanti Lal that claimed Computer Baba was fanning communal sentiments by holding the puja.

In his reply to the poll body's notice, Computer Baba had said he had not invited the Congress leader to the event and that the money used to organise the camp was collected from charitable donations.

He said, "It was a religious ritual, there was no political program, no information was given about where to put any political poster. Some anti-social elements may have put the posters. The BJP is complaining because the saints are not with them hence the BJP is frightened".

However Mr Singh was spotted at the camp - dressed in white and seated on the ground while the sadhus surround him in a semi-circle.

"The BJP has fooled not just the public but the community of seers as well. All sadhus who are with me unanimously say that without a Ram Mandir there will not be a (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government again. We are holding the Yagna to ensure Digvijaya Singh's win," Computer Baba had said earlier.

Dissatisfied with the explanation, the commission had recommended the filing of a FIR and had also ordered that the cost of the event be added to Digvijaya Singh's election expenses.

Computer Baba had been appointed last April by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government as one of five ministers in charge of a project linked to the Narmada River. Six months later, he quit and was seen flirting with the Congress. By December he was campaigning openly for the party.

Bhopal voted on May 12 in the sixth phase of the 2019 general election with results to be declared on May 23.

