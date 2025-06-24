Greatest Chapters Of Our Story Are Still Ahead: Gautam Adani On Robust Growth

Even in the face of the storms and relentless scrutiny, the Adani Group has never backed down, Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday, adding that instead, we proved that true leadership is not built in sunshine - it is constructed in the fire of crisis.

"We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth. And as we cooperate with legal processes, let me also restate that our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable," said the billionaire industrialist while addressing Adani Enterprises Ltd's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In terms of consolidated numbers, at the Group level, revenues grew by 7 per cent, EBITDA by 8.2 per cent, and Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained healthy at 2.6x. Total revenues were Rs 2,71,664 crore and adjusted EBITDA was Rs 89,806 crore.

"Our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. We anticipate an annual CAPEX spend of $15-20 billion for the next five years. These are not just investments in our Group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India's infrastructure," said Gautam Adani.

He also outlined some of the programmes that excite him the most.

"Exactly three years ago, on my 60th birthday, my family pledged Rs 60,000 crore to redefine healthcare, education, and skill development in India. The Adani Healthcare Temples are our first major step -- world-class, affordable 1,000-bed campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai with medical colleges, research centres and wellness spaces all integrated together. Mayo Clinic is our partner in guiding us to create a future-ready, AI-powered, patient-first healthcare ecosystem," Gautam Adani stated.

In parallel, the Group have committed Rs 2,000 crore to build a world-class skill university and finishing school in Mundra, designed to empower youth from across India.

"Through Schools of Excellence, global certifications and partnerships with leaders like ITEES Singapore and IGCC, we aim to create an industry-ready workforce," said Gautam Adani.

"Let me end by talking about our participation at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Over 650 million people came together, not as strangers, but as -- One soul. One purpose. One heartbeat. Along with ISKCON, the Adani Group initiated the Mahaprasad Seva, offering free meals to lakhs of devotees. More than 5,000 of our employees volunteered, reflecting the values we cherish," he emphasised.

"At the Triveni Sangam, I had the honour of performing the sacred Ganga Aarti with my family -- and for the Adani Group to be part of this event was one of the most moving days of my life," the Adani Group Chairman added.

He concluded by saying that a nation's future is not written in policy documents -- it is written in the risks its entrepreneurs dare to take. We are not laying concrete. We are laying conviction -- highways that carry ambition, ports that ship hope, and grids that light up futures.

"And history should remember us -- not for the size of our balance sheet, but for the strength of our backbone. Not for the markets we entered, but for the storms we handled and emerged stronger. For it is easy to lead in sunshine, but true leadership is forged in the face of crisis," he highlighted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)