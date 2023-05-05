Gauhati High Court Rejects Youth Congress Chief's Bail In Harassment Case

Earlier, a court in Bengaluru had rejected a transit anticipatory bail plea of Srinivas.

The Gauhati High Court today rejected the anticipatory bail application of Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV in the harassment case filed by the organisation's expelled Assam unit chief Angkita Dutta.

A bench of Justice Ajit Borthakur said that it is not a fit case to grant the privilege of pre-arrest bail to the petitioner and as such it stands rejected.

Srinivas had filed a petition in the high court on April 26, appealing for the quashing of the FIR filed by Dutta, but it was rejected by the court, following which he moved the pre-arrest bail plea.

Dutta had filed a complaint at the Dispur police station in Guwahati, alleging that Srinivas was "persistently harassing and torturing her" for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to senior office bearers of the party.

A five-member team of the Guwahati Police went to Bengaluru on April 23, and pasted a notice at his residence, directing him to appear at the Dispur police station by May 2. But, Srinivas skipped the summons and sought 10 days to appear before it.

After Dutta made the allegations against Srinivas on social media, the Congress issued her a show cause notice and later expelled her for six years for "anti-party activities".

Srinivas had also served a legal notice to Dutta demanding an apology. He had said in the notice that Dutta was defaming him, in preparation for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP to ensure closure of cases against her.

