Delivery Agent Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Brazilian Model In Bengaluru

A Blinkit delivery agent was arrested on Saturday for sexually harassing a 21-year-old Brazilian model while delivering an order at her residence in Bengaluru's RT Nagar area.

According to the FIR filed by an employer of the victim, the incident took place on October 17 at the victim's apartment, where she resides with two other women.

Babasab Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Division Bengaluru, confirmed that the accused has been arrested and identified as Kumar Rao Pawar.

"The accused was arrested on the same day when the complaint was filed. He is a Diploma student in a private college in Bengaluru and was working as a part-time delivery agent at Blinkit," he said.

On the day of the incident, the model had ordered food through the Blinkit app around 3:20 pm. According to the FIR, the delivery agent allegedly behaved inappropriately and touched her in a manner that violated her dignity while delivering the order.

She rushed back inside the home and did not disclose the incident immediately due to fear.

Days later, she confided in her roommates, who then informed the employer about the matter.

The complainant then reviewed the CCTV footage from the apartment premises, and a formal complaint was filed on October 25.