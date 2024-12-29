"Gateway To Goodness": Jeet Adani On Navi Mumbai Airport's New Milestone

Jeet Adani, Director, Airports of the Adani Group, on Sunday, hailed the pivotal landmark of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) successfully carrying out its first commercial validation flight with the touchdown of an IndiGo Airlines A 320 plane, paving the way for the greenfield airport to become operational in early 2025.

"A historic milestone as Navi Mumbai International Airport welcomed its first commercial validation flight! Proud of our team's hard work and grateful for our stakeholders' unwavering support. Together, we are creating a world-class Gateway To Goodness!" Jeet Adani said in a post on X.

The validation flight moment witnessed by senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), as well as the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), marks the airport's alignment with global aviation standards.

The touchdown of a commercial aircraft validates and establishes the synchronised functioning of Instrument Approach Procedures at the NMIA. The exercise includes technical assessment, landing and take-off manoeuvres that the DGCA into account to validate the data collected from the flight and for the NMIA to receive the aerodrome license, which is essential to operate the airport.

After the successful landing, the NMIA's established flight procedures will be published in the Electronic Aeronautical Information Publication (eAIP) for international promulgation.

The NMIA had earlier successfully conducted the flight calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), subsequently drafting instrument approach procedures to prepare itself for the arrival of the validation flight of the airport.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy.

This role involves working with all the listed verticals of the Adani Group. Jeet Adani is also spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs - which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses.

