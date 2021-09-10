Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 LIVE: Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Begin Today Amid Covid Curbs

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, September 10. The ten-day festival is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and fervour. Ganesh Chaturthi falls in August or September and is celebrated in many states, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.
Across the country, Ganeshotsav celebrations begin today and will end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, which is also called Ganesh Visarjan. On the day of Ganesh Visarjan, idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed and devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.
Lord Ganesha is the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and fortune.
Here are the updates on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021:
Punjab | A Ludhiana-based bakery makes a Ganesh idol from dark chocolate on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi- ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021
"We've been making chocolate Ganesh since 2015 to send a message that we should celebrate festivals in eco-friendly ways," says bakery owner Harjinder Singh Kukreja pic.twitter.com/zAdvn936or
आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the biggest festivals in India, this year begins on September 10, Friday. The ten-day festival which falls in August or September is celebrated with great fervour in many states,especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, UP.
गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 10, 2021
गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
मेरी कामना है कि कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध किए जा रहे हमारे प्रयासों को विघ्नहर्ता गणेश सफल बनाएं और सभी को सुख एवं शांति प्रदान करें।
आइए, हम सब कोविड-अनुकूल व्यवहार करते हुए यह त्योहार मनाएं।