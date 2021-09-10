Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 LIVE: Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Begin Today Amid Covid Curbs

Happy 2021 Ganesh Chaturthi: The 10-day festivities will come to an end with Ganesh Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, September 10. The ten-day festival is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and fervour. Ganesh Chaturthi falls in August or September and is celebrated in many states, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

Across the country, Ganeshotsav celebrations begin today and will end after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, which is also called Ganesh Visarjan. On the day of Ganesh Visarjan, idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed and devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha is the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and fortune.

Here are the updates on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021:

Sep 10, 2021 09:47 (IST) Punjab | A Ludhiana-based bakery makes a Ganesh idol from dark chocolate on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi



"We've been making chocolate Ganesh since 2015 to send a message that we should celebrate festivals in eco-friendly ways," says bakery owner Harjinder Singh Kukreja pic.twitter.com/zAdvn936or - ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 2021 09:44 (IST) Ganesh Chaturthi Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes People On Ganesh Chaturthi

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 2021 09:38 (IST) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganpati Images, Wishes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

