'No Pandal Visits': Ganesh Chaturthi Curbs Amid Mumbai Covid Resurgence

The Mumbai police, citing Covid, today barred the assembly of five or more persons in the city, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that will begin tomorrow. Several curbs will be strictly imposed as per government directions, hey said. The city's biggest festival is usually observed over ten days, but sometimes longer in some places.

Section 144 of the criminal procedure code will remain imposed on the city between September 10 to 19, the police said.

Processions and visits to Ganpati pandals have been barred. Organisers have been urged to try and ensure live coverage of the Aarti through social media platforms. Only those fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 will be allowed to volunteer in the pandals, officials said.

The curbs have been imposed amid a resurgence in the number of new cases in the city -- on Wednesday, the figure crossed over 500 for the first time since July 15.

"Ganpati Utsav is huge in Mumbai and people from all regions, linguistic backgrounds, and religions take part in the festivities with a lot of enthusiasm and joy. Since March 2020, we have cut down on celebrations because of Covid," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a video message released today.

"In the past few days, Covid cases have been rising in Mumbai. To avoid a bigger spike and keeping in mind the health of the public, the police and other departments will enforce the conditions laid down by the government."

The Maharashtra Home department issued a circular today detailing the curbs.

Any person violating the orders would face action under IPC section 188 (disobeying a legal public order) and other relevant laws, the police have said.