Probe Agency Summons Ex-Mumbai Mayor In Covid Body Bag Purchase 'Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar in connection with COVID body bag scam case.

The Mumbai Mayor has been summoned on November 8.

ED has also issued summons to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Additional Commissioner, P Velarasu for November 7 in the same case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations claimed that a company was giving body bags for dead Covid patients to another company for Rs 2,000. That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800 and this contract was signed by the then-BMC mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Kishori Pednekar.

A case was also registered by the Mumbai police against Kishori Pednekar.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned the former Deputy Commissioner of the BMC's Central Purchase Department (CPD), Ramakant Biradar, to probe into the allegations of irregularities involved in purchasing body bags for COVID-19 patients.

