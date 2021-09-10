Subdued Celebrations At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Amid Covid Restrictions

A glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja idol of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai.

Amid strict COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal are muted, as the darshan (holy view) has gone virtual.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed from September 10 to 19 as a precautionary measure, banning the gathering of people, to curb the transmission of the virus. The police stuck notices outside the pandal that read, "No devotees allowed to go for prayers."

The lane outside the pandal wore a deserted look as devotees were not permitted at the venue. Huge contingent of security personnel were lined up outside the venue to maintain the law and order situation.

The pandal authorities and some priests were present inside the venue. They offered prayers to lord Ganesh while following COVID protocols.

Before the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation, people used to throng at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav pandal to get a glimpse of the massive idols of Lord Ganesh whose height used to vary from 15-20 feet from across the country. The pandal served as an attraction for devotees from all walks of life including Bollywood celebrities.

Last year, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, for the first time in history, refrained from holding the festivities in the wake of the pandemic. Instead, they had organised a blood and plasma donation camp.