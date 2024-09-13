Viral Video From Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Sparks VIP Culture Debate 

History of Lalbaugcha Raja dates back to the early 1900s.

A viral video from Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most visited pandals on Ganesh Chaturthi, has stirred a debate on the existence of VIP culture even in religious places.

The video, widely circulated on social media, showed the stark contrast between two different experiences at the Lalbaugcha Raja festival. On one hand, it showed VIP devotees enjoying the special treatment, taking selfies and revelling in the festivities. On the other hand, it revealed a chaotic scene where regular worshippers were pushed and shoved by volunteers and workers as they waited in queues to pay their respects.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “If you are getting aggressive inside a temple then I don't know what faith means,”

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, "If you are getting aggressive inside a temple then I don't know what faith means,"

The footage has caught the attention of many prominent figures, including Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RPG Group.

Sharing another video of the same scene, Mr Goenka wrote, "Ever wondered why people opt for VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja? It's because the common devotee often faces long waits and crowds, highlighting the unequal treatment. Isn't faith supposed to be equal for all?"

Sharing another video of the same scene, Mr Goenka wrote, "Ever wondered why people opt for VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja? It's because the common devotee often faces long waits and crowds, highlighting the unequal treatment. Isn't faith supposed to be equal for all?"

Others echoed these sentiments, with one user writing, “In most places - not just temples - be it stadiums, colleges, voting lines, conferences... there are common people, VIPs, VVIPs, VVVIPs, and so on. Unfortunately, everybody wants exclusivity! But no one wants others to have exclusivity that they don't have. And so the cycle goes on. Very sad and unfortunate!”

In most places - not just temples- be it stadiums, colleges, voting lines, conferences...., there are common people, VIPs, VVIPs, VVVIPs and so on.

Unfortunately, everybody wants exclusivity! But no one wants others to have exclusivity that they don't have. And so the cycle goes…

Another user slammed the stark contrast in treatment, noting how some groups were comfortably taking pictures while others were being roughly handled. "Since when did you own Lord Ganesh? It's not your fault; the idiots who come there are to be blamed,” they commented.

Another user slammed the stark contrast in treatment, noting how some groups were comfortably taking pictures while others were being roughly handled. "Since when did you own Lord Ganesh? It's not your fault; the idiots who come there are to be blamed," they commented.

Many others were frustrated over how privilege seems to extend even to places of worship, with one user remarking, “We live in a world where the privileged think even God is available with better access for money! Funny how the ones who get privileged access end up taking selfies with the deity to show off, while the commoners are just trying to get a few seconds of blessings.”

Many others were frustrated over how privilege seems to extend even to places of worship, with one user remarking, "We live in a world where the privileged think even God is available with better access for money! Funny how the ones who get privileged access end up taking selfies with the deity to show off, while the commoners are just trying to get a few seconds of blessings."

Some users suggested potential solutions to the problem, with one person proposing a separate day for VIP darshan: "Simple, sir. It happens even in Tirupathi Balaji Temple. The solution would be to keep a day meant only for VIPs, and they all will come as if it is common for them. All other days, if they wish, they should come as common people.”

Some users suggested potential solutions to the problem, with one person proposing a separate day for VIP darshan: "Simple, sir. It happens even in Tirupathi Balaji Temple. The solution would be to keep a day meant only for VIPs, and they all will come as if it is common for them. All other days, if they wish, they should come as common people."

The history of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most revered Ganesha idols, dates back to the early 1900s and it remains the most visited pandal in Mumbai.